''It would have put him on the map quicker'' - Jim Ross says a feud with former IC Champion would have hastened Triple H's success

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about the early days of Triple H's career and the struggles that The Game had to face.

Ross revealed that Razor Ramon was very interested in putting Triple H over while he was the Intercontinental Champion. While the two did work together on house shows, they didn't have a solid feud at the time.

The legendary commentator said that if WWE had pulled the trigger with a program between Triple H and Razor Ramon, it would have significantly helped Triple H's career. He added that the bookers should listen to who the champions want to work with as they will be more invested in the match that way.

Jim Ross said that forcing superstars to work with people they did not want to was 'old school' and did more harm than good. He said it would have been smart to book Triple H against Scott Hall as in this case the veteran wanted to help elevate the young heel.

''Would it have changed wrestling history? I don't know about that. It's a bold statement. It certainly would have helped Hunter. It would've put him on the map quicker. I think the matches that Razor wanted to have at that point of his career were more conducive to working with a straight looking heel,'' said Ross.

The curious booking of Triple H in WWE

When Triple H was relatively fresh in WWE, he received peculiar booking in the company. While he faced names like Henry Godwin on television in comedic gimmick matches, he got to work with his Kliq friends like Scott Hall and Shawn Michael on house shows.

Jim Ross said that even during his early days, Triple H proved himself to be a reliable hand. He could work well on the house shows as a heel. Not only did he learn from the big names that he competed against but the fact that he had chemistry with these superstars added to the charm of the matches.

