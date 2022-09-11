''Or it could have been even worse''- Jim Ross says former WWE Champion prevented huge Goldberg match from being a total disaster

Goldberg has had an iconic career in WCW and WWE. His bout against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20 drew the ire of the fans as the two men had chosen to leave. Jim Ross believed Stone Cold as a special guest referee in the match helped it from being worse.

Fans felt betrayed after finding out about The Myth and Brock Lesnar leaving WWE and decided to essentially revolt during the match. They booed both men despite The Myth being a babyface. It was his last match in the company up until he returned in 2016.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the crowd sabotaging Lesnar vs. Goldberg. He said that a fan favorite like Austin being a part of the match helped in mitigating the disaster that could have been otherwise.

''We remember WrestleMania 20 with Brock, Goldberg, and Austin. Thank god Austin was in that equation, or it could have been even worse. The fans are very sensitive to the standpoint that, ‘We supported you, we bought your shirts and pay-per-views and done everything we could do. Now, you’re bolting on us.’ It’s like getting deserted. It was a tough scenario, and you just have to go with what you’re hearing and seeing,'' said Ross. (2:01:17-2:02:10)

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg renewed their rivalry in WWE

The Myth defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 20. It was believed to be a one-off match as neither man was expected to ever return.

However, in 2016 both the men were a part of WWE and entered into an iconic program with each other.

In his return match to the company at Survivor Series, the Hall of Famer squashed Lesnar in 1 minute and 26 seconds.

They faced each other again at WrestleMania 33 when The Beast Incarnate finally got his revenge and was able to defeat the former WCW Champion at the grandest stage of them all.

What are your thoughts on the Myth vs. Goldberg match at WrestleMania 20? Sound off in the comments section below.

