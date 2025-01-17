Jim Ross says he knew top WWE star would return after 8-year absence

Jim Ross worked in important on-screen and off-screen roles during his combined 23 years in WWE. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary announcer recalled how he expected Brock Lesnar to return following his abrupt 2004 departure.

After just two years on the main roster, Lesnar left WWE to pursue a football career. The Beast Incarnate signed with the Minnesota Vikings but was cut before the NFL season began. He went on to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008 before returning to WWE in 2012.

On Grilling JR, Ross told host Conrad Thompson that he knew Lesnar would wrestle again as soon as he announced his initial WWE exit:

Trending

"Yeah, of course, absolutely. What the f**k else is he gonna do to make that kind of money? Nothing! What are your options? Oh, you don't have any, do you? The Vikings tried you. For somebody that hadn't played football in years and never played college football, just a high school team, he was amazing, but not quite good enough to make the 53-man roster." [52:20 – 52:50]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Lesnar headlined WrestleMania 19 against Kurt Angle during his first WWE run. After returning in 2012, he immediately re-established himself as one of the company's marquee names.

How Jim Ross maintained WWE's relationship with Brock Lesnar

Although he is best known as a commentator, Jim Ross also played a vital role in assembling WWE's roster in the 1990s and 2000s.

Ross added that he told producer Gerald Brisco to stay in touch with Brock Lesnar during his WWE hiatus with a view to the company rehiring him:

"I knew he'd be back. Brisco knew he'd be back. That's why I made sure that Brisco and him talked to keep the connection alive, make sure there was a pulse there on both sides, so that when everybody's feelings had been addressed, then we could get started. It didn't take a genius, Conrad, to see that Brock Lesnar was money. I knew that when he was a college student when Brisco and I first started recruiting him." [53:14 – 53:49]

Lesnar has not wrestled for WWE since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. It is currently unclear when he will return.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Jim Ross' quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback