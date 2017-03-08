WWE News: Jim Ross says Roman Reigns should beat Undertaker at WrestleMania 33

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes that Roman Reigns should defeat the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Roman Reigns stares down the Undertaker on ‘Raw’

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently wrote a new blog post dissecting the inevitable WrestleMania 33 match between Roman Reigns and the Undertaker.

Ross believes that Reigns should defeat the Deadman and leave Orlando victorious.

In case you didn’t know...

Before Reigns’ singles career took off, these two came face-to-face when the Shield took the Undertaker out a few years ago. Since then, Reigns and the Phenom have gone their separate ways.

While the Big Dog gets ridiculed for his performances on WWE television every week, there may not be a better match for him than this one for WrestleMania 33. This can easily elevate his career to a status that is deserving of his work ethic behind the scenes.

As for Taker, it’s no secret that he has a say of who he faces every year. Reigns was picked for a reason.

The Heart of the matter

In his blog, Jim Ross explained the reasons behind a potential win for Reigns.

“I'd likely put Reigns over in Orlando via cheating to gain an unfair advantage as it would facilitate Reigns leaving WM with immense heat and bragging rights to carry Roman farther down the road. That obviously sets up the eventual 'face turn which will make Roman Reigns the huge, fan favorite, face of the company talent that has been WWE's focus for a long while.”

What’s Next?

Hopefully, the Undertaker’s encounter with Reigns on WWE Raw isn’t the only one before WrestleMania 33.

Getting the WWE Universe excited about a match that wasn’t initially hyped is not the direction officials would want to go in for their biggest show of the year.

Sportskeeda’s Take

To properly build this match as a can’t-miss event at WrestleMania 33, the WWE Creative team must bolster their segments in a way that wrestling fans would want to stay in their seats for.

Reigns isn’t a fan-favorite currently and The Undertaker isn’t guaranteed to show up at every WWE Raw event.

If that’s the case, then WWE should let Reigns do what he does best; beat people up and continue to call out the Undertaker. What he told the Phenom on Raw was brilliant and the fans ate up every second of their interaction. Doing that a few more times wouldn’t hurt.

