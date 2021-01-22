Jim Ross says Vince McMahon helped two WWE stars get better deals elsewhere

Jim Ross has recalled that Vince McMahon was responsible for Bobby Heenan and Gene Okerlund earning more money in WCW than they did in WWE.

In 1993, Vince McMahon allowed the two WWE Hall of Famers to leave his company. Heenan worked as a WCW commentator from 1994 to 2000, while Okerlund worked as a WCW interviewer from 1993 to 2001.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said Vince McMahon allowed Heenan and Okerlund's WWE contracts to expire. That meant they could negotiate better deals in WCW.

“Vince kind of helped facilitate Gene going to WCW because Vince had made the decision that he wasn’t going to retain his services, but he didn’t want it to get out. So by letting Gene’s contract expire, then you have a deal where it’s as if he’s being stolen. Like [Lex] Luger at the Mall of America thing, he just shows up type deal. That way it allowed Gene, according to what Vince is telling me, more money, negotiate a better deal from WCW.”

Ross added that the same thing happened when Vince McMahon allowed Heenan’s contract to expire.

Jim Ross’ reaction to Vince McMahon letting Bobby Heenan and Gene Okerlund leave

Bobby Heenan and Vince McMahon

Jim Ross said Vince McMahon did the honorable thing by helping Gene Okerlund and Bobby Heenan earn more money. He did, however, add that he would have found it difficult to let the two men leave in the first place.

Heenan (2004) and Okerlund (2006) are both members of Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame.

