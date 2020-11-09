Several WWE Superstars have transitioned from being wrestlers to backroom personnel in WWE, be it an agent or producer. Vince McMahon has kept many of his trusted wrestlers in backstage roles in the past and that trend will most likely continue in the future.

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about how Vince McMahon may retain a current WWE Superstar after he retires from in-ring action. The AEW commentator said that the WWE Chairman will hope to keep Cesaro in WWE after his retirement.

Jim Ross says Vince McMahon will want to retain Cesaro in WWE after the Superstar's retirement

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Cesaro and how he was impressed with the Swiss Cyborg when he was in the indies and ROH.

Ross said that Cesaro lacked a bit of charisma at the start of his career but he has improved in that aspect over the years. He also stated that Vince McMahon would want the multi-time tag team champion in WWE after he retires from in-ring action:

"He did great work in the indies and had a nice run in ROH. He was the kind of guy you wanted in your locker room. He was a true pro and always in great shape. He could work with anybody. The only thing he didn't have was a lot of charisma, and he since has worked on that and has a nice T.V. persona. He's the kind of guy that I would think Vince would want around for a long time after he stops wrestling. The son of b**** is in great shape, so that's going to be a well. He was a great get for us." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ross said that if it were upto him he would have signed Cesaro much earlier.

Vince McMahon had previously criticized Cesaro for lacking charisma on the Stone Cold podcast a few years ago, but the WWE Chairman also stated that Cesaro was an "extraordinary physical talent". The SmackDown Superstar has been with WWE since 2011 and has won the United States title once, while winning the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles on a few occasions.