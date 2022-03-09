WWE Hall of Famer says Stone Cold didn't sound "enthusiastic" about WrestleMania 38

WWE legend Jim Ross has revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't sound "overwhelmingly enthusiastic" about his appearance at WrestleMania 38.

It was confirmed this week that the Texas Rattlesnake will make an appearance at WWE's biggest show, WrestleMania, next month. He will be involved in a storyline with Kevin Owens, but there's no information if Austin will wrestle once again.

In the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross disclosed a recent conversation with Austin. Ross noted that the former WWE Champion said he didn't know what he would be doing at The Show of Shows. According to Ross, Austin also wasn't overly enthusiastic about his appearance at the show.

“Looks like Austin is not going to do anything at WrestleMania as far as wrestling in the ring I had heard. He and I had talked, but at the time we talked he didn’t know what he was going to do. He didn’t sound overwhelmingly enthusiastic about it. People got to understand Steve is a perfectionist. Even though he stays in great shape and looks wonderful, especially for a guy his age, he looks great. That’s just the athlete in him and the fact that he likes to train and eat right," said the legendary commentator. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ross feels that if the legendary brawler was to lace up his wrestling boots once again, the storyline should've begun six months ago to ascertain if Austin is match-fit and can put on the best show possible.

Austin didn't rule out a match in his WWE return promo

A day after being challenged by Kevin Owens, Stone Cold Steve Austin, in his inimitable style, responded to KO's challenge and said that he would be willing to be in "a match, a fight, a brawl" with the WWE Superstar.

"Whether you wanna call this a KO Show, a Match, a Fight, A Brawl…I will guarantee you this, in Dallas TX, is where I started my career, at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open one last can of whoop a*s on you, Kevin Owens," said Austin.

Austin was involved in a confrontation with The League of Nations at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, where he landed a few Stunners, which could be a possibility when he gets in the ring with Owens.

