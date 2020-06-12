Jim Ross secures ownership over an interesting trademark

Jim Ross is one of the most iconic names in pro wrestling history.

Jim Ross has made several moments iconic with his brilliant announcing calls.

Jim Ross has been a part of several integral moments in professional wrestling history

Over the years, several commentators have graced the world of professional wrestling and won the hearts of the fans. Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross are some of them.

When it comes to Jim Ross, his epic style of calling the action transpiring in the ring remains second to none. And rightfully so, Good Ol' JR recently got ownership of the trademark, "The Voice of Wrestling".

Currently working for All Elite Wrestling as a lead commentator and senior adviser, Ross filed for the aforementioned trademark last year in March and now it has been granted by The United States Patent And Trademark Office (USPTO).

Given below is the description of the said trademark which is uploaded on USPTO's official website:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; none of the foregoing for use in connection with the titles of television programs and singing competitions. FIRST USE: 20140200. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20140200

Jim Ross' professional wrestling legacy

Jim Ross' commentary career began in the early 1980s. Over this extensive period, he has worked for WWF(E), AEW, NJPW, JCP, etc. He is often credited for making numerous wrestling moments iconic. His commentary during the 1998 Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mick Foley is cherished by wrestling fans to this day.

21 years ago tonight Mankind went off the top of Hell in a Cell and Jim Ross thought he was legitimately dead pic.twitter.com/xtB3qtE7o1 — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) June 28, 2019

Apart from this, Jim Ross has been present to commentate on many legendary matches over the past few years especially at WrestleMania. JR is also a WWE Hall Of Famer as wel

However, Jim Ross hasn't cemented his legacy in the wrestling business by only working as a commentator. He has been a part of various other on-screen segments, especially during his WWF/E run. He has feuded with the likes of Jonathan Coachman, Michael Cole among others.

On AEW, he hasn't been featured much outside his regular commentary role. However, we will see if that changes over time.

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler, during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression era, made for an amazing announcement team. The chemistry between the two was off the charts and hasn't been rivaled to this day.

When it comes to "The Voice of Wrestling", this trademark suits Jim Ross well. After all that he has given to the world of professional wrestling, it is a recognition he deserves. As mentioned above, several special moments in the history of WWE would have been incomplete without JR's passionate commentary.

Now that Jim Ross has received the ownership of the trademark rights in question, it will be interesting to see if we get to hear it on AEW Dynamite every Wednesday.