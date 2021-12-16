Jim Ross sends an important message to Jeff Hardy following WWE release

More details of Jeff Hardy's sudden WWE release are slowly coming to light, and so are the reactions from other personalities in the business.

Jim Ross spoke on Jeff Hardy's WWE exit during the latest episode of his podcast, and the WWE Legend had some important advice for the Charismatic Enigma.

Jim Ross has known Jeff Hardy since the latter's early days in wrestling, and he urged the former WWE star to presently focus on his health and look forward to spending the holiday season with his family:

"If he called me and said give me some advice, I'd say, 'get healthy'. Enjoy your family, finish your Christmas shopping, and enjoy your family at the holidays. The most special time of the year, and appreciate what you've got. Count your blessings, buddy. So, that's what I would say to him."

Jim Ross wasn't fully aware of the circumstances that led to Jeff Hardy's latest WWE release, but the AEW announcer had positive things to share about the former world champion.

JR added that despite the superstar's problems, Jeff Hardy was a great human being who had just a few 'weaknesses' to deal with over the years:

"Step away. We don't know all the details. So we all rush to judgments, and it's probably the worst-case scenario. And I don't know that to be true. I don't know the particulars of this matter. Look, I've had more one-on-one talks with Jeff Hardy than maybe anybody in the business...he has got a good heart, has got a good soul, but he has got some weaknesses that he's had to deal with. My God, that's the way of the world. Now we're willing to talk about things like that."

What's next for Jeff Hardy after his WWE release?

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy Jeff Hardy said on Matt’s twitch stream that he would love to do an Ultimate Deletion tag match with Matt Hardy one day Jeff Hardy said on Matt’s twitch stream that he would love to do an Ultimate Deletion tag match with Matt Hardy one day

The controversial nature of Jeff Hardy's release has given wrestling fans a lot to talk about in recent weeks.

Amidst all the speculation, the 44-year-old superstar recently broke his silence on Matt Hardy's Twitch stream, and he thankfully seems to be doing well.

Jeff Hardy will be a free agent once his non-compete clause ends on March 9th, 2022, and he's angling towards returning to the ring. However, which company do you see him joining? Share your picks in the comments section.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh