Jim Ross doesn't appreciate people who treat him poorly after he sticks his neck out for them.

After WCW folded in 2001, Jim Ross hired John Laurinaitis and gave him a job as a road agent for WWE. A few years later, in 2004, Laurinaitis replaced Ross as the vice president of talent relations.

On the latest episode of Grillin' JR, Jim Ross didn't mince his words when sharing his feelings on the recently released John Laurinaitis. Ross was the one who initially employed Johnny Ace at WWE in the first place.

“I had a hard time as time went on trusting Laurinaitis. That’s sad to say. I hired him. I gave him a job when he needed it," Jim Ross said. "I don’t think he treated me quite right. He just wanted to show Vince that he was a better manager than JR and all these things. So now his ass is without a job and he deserves the Goddamn misery that he’s living, that I perceive that he’s living, and I didn’t like how he treated me.”

Jim Ross comments on William Regal's rumored AEW departure

There have been reports in recent weeks that William Regal will soon be departing All Elite Wrestling to return to WWE.

When JR was asked about it, he made it perfectly clear how valuable Regal has been to the company and how hard he'll be to replace.

"He's a valuable asset to AEW, or wherever he may be in any company," Jim Ross said. "He's been a very valuable resource. You can't replace guys with that kind of experience, and in Regal's case, also the patience to help these young guys, because he was in the ring every day at TV, and always had time for the talent and the young green guys. I don't know what the future holds for him. But, I mean, he's one of those guys that you can't replace easily, or at all, quite frankly. He's been an amazing boost for us. He's been talked about a lot here and so we'll see where it goes storyline wise as we move forward because I don't have a clue. I like to not know. He should be fine. He'll be good. He's a hell of a guy and has been a very valuable team member of AEW since he arrived.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

