JR's sincere message to "brother" after major WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has paid tribute to fellow Hall of Famer, and "brother, Gerald Brisco after he was released by the WWE after 36 years with the company this past week.

Brisco took to social media this week to inform his followers that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had called the Hall of Famer personally to inform him that his services would no longer be required by company.

Despite this, Gerald Brisco added that he had no ill will towards the company and that he would still be available to help WWE talent, should they require it.

Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 10, 2020

Jim Ross reacts to the WWE release of Gerald Brisco

Many professional wrestling icons and personalities shared their well wishes with Brisco, praising his contributions to WWE and the professional wrestling industry.

One such name was former WWE commentator Jim Ross. The current AEW senior advisor praised Gerald Brisco for his work as a recruiter for WWE and labelled him a "huge star in talent relations":

"@Fgbrisco deserves enormous credit for the recruitment of many of @WWE’s biggest stars. GB was a huge star in talent relations. He’s my brother."

.@Fgbrisco deserves enormous credit for the recruitment of many of @WWE’s biggest stars.



GB was a huge star in talent relations.



He’s my brother. @CACReunion pic.twitter.com/F8z8uHgYMi — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 12, 2020

Gerald Brisco is said to have been crucial in the recruitment of WWE Superstars such as Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin in the early 2000s, a process in which he worked closely with Jim Ross during JR's time as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.