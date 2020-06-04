Jim Ross states the reason why Stone Cold refused to face WWE Hall Of Famer

Stone Cold Steve Austin has had many dream matches in WWE. This would have been no different

Will we ever get a chance to witness Stone Cold in a WWE match again?

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Jim Ross go a long way

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one the greatest WWE Superstars to have graced the ring. The WWE Attitude Era wouldn't have been the same without Stone Cold Steve Austin and his antics. He has faced off against some of the greatest Superstars in WWE such as The Rock, Bret Hart and The Undertaker. But there is one name that Austin hasn't faced and that is Hulk Hogan.

Why Stone Cold refused to work with Hulk Hogan

This week, on Jim Ross' weekly episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson spoke about the time Stone Cold Steve Austin left the WWE. In their conversation, Hulk Hogan vs Stone Cold was brought up. Jim Ross went on to explain why WWE fans didn't get a chance to watch the Rattlesnake lock horns with Hogan.

“Austin had it in his mind that Hogan’s style and Austin’s style were oil and water. He just didn’t feel the chemistry. Austin was never about having good matches. Austin was about having great matches. He knew better than anybody else in the world who he could work the best with. Hogan wasn’t on that list. Steve could be wrong too. I’m not saying that Hogan and Austin couldn’t have a good match. Look at the match Hogan had at WrestleMania 18 with The Rock. Steve is a stubborn guy and he just didn’t feel it. That’s what we are trying to explain in meeting with these guys is that there is a new sheriff and town and his name is Stone Cold. It is not Hulkamania anymore. But if we could use Hulkamania in a bitter way, in an angry way, maybe we could get a WrestleMania out of it. That was the idea but it never came to fruition. It didn’t happen because Steve didn’t push for it. I believe Hogan probably would have gone along with it because it would have been a great payday and he could have worked with Austin.”

Stone Cold vs Hulk Hogan would be a riveting contest but WWE fans may have missed out on that opportunity.