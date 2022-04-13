"Almost relieved that they pulled it off" – Former WWE Commentator on Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross heaped praise on Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens for pulling off an incredible match at WrestleMania 38.

Labeled as the greatest wrestling commentator, Jim Ross has called numerous Stone Cold classics over the years. The Texas Rattlesnake returned to in-ring action at The Show of Shows and battled KO in one final match after 19 years.

Although JR wasn't present at the commentary desk for the bout, he talked about it on his Grilling JR podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer said he spoke to Stone Cold Steve Austin before and after WrestleMania 38.

JR praised Austin for his performance at The Showcase of the Immortals, saying the latter didn't miss a step:

“He and I talked going into that thing and we communicated on Saturday after the show. He seemed to be really happy and almost relieved that they pulled it off. He and Kevin Owens deserve a hell of a lot of credit for what they did. To show you what kind of ballplayer Austin is, he hadn’t been on the field for 19 years or something like that and he didn’t look like he missed a step."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



57 years old Stone Cold Steve Austin holds the record for being the oldest WrestleMania main eventer57 years old Stone Cold Steve Austin holds the record for being the oldest WrestleMania main eventer57 years old 🍺 https://t.co/edpMrFhkcA

Jim Ross believes the match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens was a "masterpiece"

The voice of pro wrestling continued to talk about the main event of 'Mania Night 1. JR gave props to Kevin Owens as The Prizefighter perfectly complemented Stone Cold Steve Austin inside the ring:

"They kept the match in their lane. I thought that was really smart how they strategized and laid out that match. It was just absolutely a masterpiece in my view, and Kevin Owens deserves a lot of credit as well. You gotta have a dancing partner to make these things work, and Steve had a great dancing partner.” (H/T - wrestlingnews.co)

Now that Kevin Owens' feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin is over, the former Universal Champion is involved in a fun program with Ezekiel where he's trying to prove Eziekel is just Elias with a shaved beard.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh