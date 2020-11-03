Jim Ross takes multiple shots at WWE

Jim Ross was signed by AEW soon after the company was established, and he became one of the key advocates for the fledgling wrestling promotion. The company announced their weekly television show, AEW Dynamite, would be taking place against WWE's NXT, which was broadcast on the WWE Network.

WWE moved NXT to the USA Network and the two shows started to air against each other, in what is known as the Wednesday Night Wars. The two shows competed in their ratings, and while NXT was able to get more ratings on some nights, most of the time it was AEW Dynamite dominating.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross took shots at WWE and commented on how AEW Dynamite has been dominating NXT in the ratings.

Jim Ross to WWE: "It's just business that we're kicking your a**"

Jim Ross took several shots at WWE and said that he believed that Vince McMahon's strategy had been to push AEW to see if they would stumble and fall. However, AEW had not fallen and had managed to stand up despite the pressure exerted by WWE.

"How's that working? How's that brilliant evil strategy? Going head to head is good in a boardroom, it's good in a rah-rah meeting, but at the end of the day, you bring more people to a television set that are wrestling fans at 8 o' clock eastern time on Wednesday night because you've got two brands now that the audience can sample."

Readers can also check out Jim Ross' interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling here.

"They can watch one, they can DVR one, they can switch back and forth, whatever the hell you do. But to think it's going to cripple it? Look at the bigger picture. It's been the excuse in wrestling forever. Unscrupulous, unethical situations are always justified by saying 'it's just business'. Well, it's just business that we're kicking your a** every [Wednesday] night."

Jim Ross claimed that WWE's strategy had only helped to bring more fans to the shows every Wednesday night. AEW Dynamite defeated WWE NXT over the past several weeks, with the exception of Halloween Havoc, where NXT was able to overcome their opposition.