Jim Ross talks about learning Vince McMahon wanted him out of WWE

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, the host, Jim Ross discussed the uncertainty revolving around his contract with the WWE in the early 2000s. This included being constantly let go and brought back during the 90s and early 2000s and some short-term, week-to-week deals in 2006.

Jim Ross specifically points at Vince McMahon when discussing the topic of his contract, suggesting that it was Vince who wanted him out of the WWE. He believes that Vince McMahon wanted him out in order to replace him with younger and prettier-looking announcers.

"The writing was on the wall for me. Vince wanted me out, he wanted to go with young, pretty guys - SportsCenter guys. Todd Grisham type guys. That's what he wanted, the look Vince was enamored with. Not me and [Jerry] Lawler. If they could have found someone to replace me that Vince was pleased with, then I wouldn't have got those little extensions, 'cause he did want me out." H/t Wrestling Inc

Jim Ross ended up staying for another 12 years after his contract issues

Jim Ross recently released his new book "Under the Black Hat", which discusses his role in nurturing talents such as The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and John Cena. The book even touches upon his fractured relationship with Vince McMahon, including his painful contract negotiations.

However, despite his fractured relationship with Vince, Jim Ross ended up staying with WWE from 2006 to 2018, which Ross himself found surprising. On his podcast, he discussed having to go through the feeling of not being wanted for 12 years, and how he had to remain calm throughout the whole ordeal.

"The irony of that is not even a year later, Lawler and I both went into the Hall of Fame. The plan was, we'll do something nice for JR, we'll put him in the Hall of Fame - whether he deserves it or not doesn't matter - and that will be his going away present, because in the fall of 2007, Todd Grisham had already been informed that he was going to be the new voice of RAW.

"After all that turmoil and chaos, I stayed till 2018. 12 more years of that sh**, knowing you're not really wanted, you're not the first choice. I didn't have the T.V. look that McMahon joneses for. I got to a certain point where I just had to stop worrying about it. I couldn't control it. In 2006, I learned a great lesson - don't go crazy and worry about things you can't control." H/t Wrestling Inc

A legend such as Jim Ross should have never had to go through what he did with WWE. After 2018, Jim Ross signed with AEW as an announcer and has been feeling a lot more secure and positive about his current role.

Despite all the adversities he went through over those 12 years, it is good to see Jim Ross back in his element.