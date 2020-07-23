Jim Ross and Taz claim AEW Dynamite is superior to WWE NXT

We're a few months away from a full-year into the Wednesday Night Wars. Both NXT and AEW have, week in and week out, delivered some of the best wrestling that fans can find on TV.

Two stacked rosters, both containing top talent like Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, Io Shirai, the Undisputed Era, Jon Moxley, Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee, Hikaru Shida, Cody Rhodes and more means that, whatever show you're watching on Wednesdays, you're bound to miss something exciting on the other channel. NXT and AEW offer enough variety that wrestling fans will find something to catch their eye.

Of course, in a world where DVR exists, it's pretty easy to just watch one show live and the other taped. According to Jim Ross and Taz, the decision on which one to tape is quite obvious, and it's NXT.

Jim Ross and Taz state that AEW is superior to NXT

On the AEW Dynamite post-show tonight, JR, Taz, and Excalibur talked about the Wednesday Night War between AEW and NXT. They didn't pull any punches either, with Jim Ross and Taz claiming that their product was far superior. Jim Ross started, saying:

"Why is there even a choice on Wednesday night? DVR NXT. Watch it later. Our s*** is better, and I'm proud to be able to say that. It's not in defiance, it's just in reality."

Taz followed up, stating he'd not watched NXT in a long time.

"I don't even remember the last time I've watched that show. That's no bull**** I don't give a rats a** about it. I respect the men and women there that are pumping and working. I'm not trying to be a homer, I don't give a s*** if someone thinks I am. I'm so locked into what we do I don't really give a rats a**."

The two got heated over the fact that some fans felt that they were being petty when bringing up the past of certain performers who had worked in WWE. According to them, it's not a shot at WWE, but acknowledging that other companies exist, something they believe the WWE fails to do. Or, at least, refuses to do.

Advertisement

You can see the full clip below, courtesy of Ryan Satin.

JR: "Why is there even a choice on Wednesday night? Ya know, DVR NXT. Watch it later, our shit's better."



He and Taz were also outspoken on the AEW Dynamite post-show tonight about WWE not acknowledging the outside wrestling world for the most part.



pic.twitter.com/yLCzNhuPMy — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 23, 2020

There's an argument to be made on whether or not mentioning your competition is a good or a bad thing. When WWE, then WWF, and WCW did it, the feeling was that "#1 never mentions #2." There was a similar feeling when TNA began trying to go toe-to-toe with WWE on Monday nights.

Still, times change. Do Jim Ross and Taz have a point? Should AEW and NXT be comfortable mentioning one another? Let us know what you think in the comments below.