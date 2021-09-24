"Not a popular hire" - Jim Ross thinks WWE failed with former Tag Team Champion's booking

Former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross believes the company failed to do Tazz justice from a creative standpoint.

Tazz, known as Taz outside of WWE, made his name in ECW between 1993 and 1999. He also worked as an in-ring competitor for WWE between 2000 and 2002 before becoming a commentator. The 53-year-old now commentates for AEW and performs as the manager of Team Taz.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross admitted that Tazz’s role in the WWE vs. WCW/ECW storyline in 2001 was confusing. He also recalled how the former ECW star’s height and in-ring style worked against him.

“I just don’t think we ever did Tazz justice, creative-wise. Not too long thereafter [Unforgiven 2001], I may be getting my dates mixed up, he got hurt, and that kind of shut that down. Tazz was not [considered] a popular hire by me by some of those in the company, simply because he was under six feet and he had a very no-sell type style. You know, all that cr*p. But I don’t think we ever did Tazz justice, quite frankly. I think this whole angle, not just for Tazz but a lot of people, was just confusing,” Ross said.

Tazz initially supported The Alliance (WCW/ECW) during the Invasion storyline in 2001. In the end, he sided with WWE after Steve Austin repeatedly called him out for being the weak link of the group.

Tazz’s WWE career highlights

In January 2000, Tazz picked up a statement-making debut win over the undefeated Kurt Angle at the Royal Rumble at Madison Square Garden.

The Human Suplex Machine went on to feud with superstars including Al Snow and Jerry Lawler at WWE pay-per-views in 2000. He also held the WWE Tag Team Championship with Spike Dudley for 43 days in early 2002.

Tazz retired from in-ring competition in 2002 after starting his color commentary career on WWE SmackDown alongside Michael Cole. He said in a WWE interview in 2008 that he felt “burnt out” as a wrestler and injuries had taken their toll on his body.

