Jim Ross cannot understand why fans are criticizing veteran WWE star

Jim Ross was instrumental in assembling the WWE roster in the 1990s and 2000s. In a recent podcast episode, the commentator questioned why one of his most high-profile recruits, The Rock, has received criticism from some fans.

On April 6, The Rock will team up with his cousin Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania XL. The Great One initially returned to WWE television as a babyface before turning heel at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event on February 8.

Ross said on Grilling JR that critics of the Hollywood megastar are underestimating his appeal:

"It's hard to read comments from those that criticize Rock's return and how he returned, et cetera, et cetera, ad nauseam. Stop and think about it. You're a booker, if you're running the show, and you get an opportunity to retain the services of The Great One, then you don't even think about it. That's a very easy decision to make. I'm glad that he's back. He seems to be having a good time." [10:59 – 11:34]

The Rock now calls himself The Final Boss, a reference to the fact that he recently became a board member of WWE's parent company TKO.

Jim Ross compares The Rock to baseball icon

Aside from an impromptu six-second win against Erick Rowan in 2016, The Rock has not wrestled since losing to John Cena in 2013.

Jim Ross believes the WWE legend's return is similar to a baseball team signing the iconic Babe Ruth. Ruth, who passed away in 1948 aged 53, is widely viewed as one of the greatest sportsmen ever.

"It's a no-brainer, Conrad," Ross told Grilling JR host Conrad Thompson. "It's funny that we're even discussing it. I understand why we're discussing it, and I'm glad that we are, but golly, man, it's The Rock. It's like getting Babe Ruth to be a designated hitter." [14:06 – 14:23]

Ross also reflected on the time he recommended a WWE star to Triple H after commentating on one of his matches.

