Jim Ross is an icon in the world of pro-wrestling. The former WWE commentator now works for AEW. Recently while speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Jim Ross talked about how things are changing in the wrestling world. He also spoke about the bad attitude of some of the talent in AEW.

Jim Ross talked about how a lot of the younger Superstars come up to him and say that it was always their dream that he call their matches. 'Okay, cool. Thank you, I’ll do my best.'

The veteran also talked about how some of the AEW talents is unwilling to take his advice. He said that there are some things in modern wrestling that he doesn't agree with. One of those things is the removal of the tag rope.

“The issue is, not everybody listens. They think that somethings [in the industry] ‘suck’. We don’t have tag ropes anymore because some of our crew think it’s lame. I think it’s bullsh*t. Heels need rules to break.”

JR further added that heels always need to cheat to gain heat. He said that it's the shortcuts that heels take that give them an unfair advantage.

Jim Ross on why heels need to cheat

“You need shortcuts to gain an unfair advantage. It’s just common sense, it is basic human instincts. The heels when they get out and wrestle? They cheat. It’s never changed, it’s not going to change.”

Jim Ross then talked about the fact that while most wrestlers listen to his advice, he can tell when a young Superstar is not interested in what he has to say.

“Most of them listen in and are appreciative. I can tell when their eyes go off the topic. If I’m talking to you and you ain’t looking at me in the eye? You ain’t listening. So why should I waste my breath?”

Jim Ross is a WWE Hall of Famer and previously worked in talent relations while he was with the company. His role in AEW is purely of a commentator, but someone with so much wealth of knowledge will try and help the younger generation.