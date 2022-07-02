Jim Ross says Vince McMahon tried several times to fix his relationship with WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said that Vince McMahon tried hard to rekindle his friendship with Hulk Hogan several times.

Hulk Hogan was WWE's biggest star in the 80s and early 90s who left the company in 1993, which drove a wedge in the relationship between McMahon and Hogan. Hogan has returned a number of times, but hasn't featured much in recent years.

In a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross stated that McMahon tried many times to "recreate that idyllic relationship" he had with Hogan. The Hall of Famer states that this is why Hogan has had several "second chances".

“Vince kept trying to recreate the dynamic that Vince had with Hogan, hence all the saw second chances, next starts and Hall of Fame. Here’s another reason we can bring him back. Vince kept trying to recreate that idyllic relationship they once had."

He continued:

"I felt bad for Vince at times because he really wanted the relationship to get back on somewhat of an even-keel. It may not be what it used to be, but he wanted to make it better than what it is, and I’m not sure we accomplished that," said Jim Ross. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Ross stated that McMahon was not willing to accept that his relationship with Hogan from the glory days could not be recreated.

Hogan and McMahon had a dysfunctional relationship in WWE

Hogan and McMahon combined to make WWE the global giant that it is today, but they were at loggerheads for a long time.

Eric Bischoff, who has worked with both pro wrestling legends, stated that Hogan and McMahon's relationship was like "the most dysfunctional married couple in the world."

Bischoff stated that Hogan and McMahon spoke even after The Hulkster joined WCW in the 90s, but he knew that Hogan wouldn't return to WWE. Hogan eventually moved back to McMahon's company in 2002, and has had a few returns since.

