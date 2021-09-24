"They were offended" - Jim Ross says tag team quit WWE after Vince McMahon sent them to developmental

Jim Ross recently recalled how Brian Adams and Bryan Clark quit WWE after Vince McMahon wanted them to train in the company’s developmental system.

Adams (a.k.a. Crush) and Clark (a.k.a. Adam Bomb) rejoined WWE in 2001 after The Undertaker recommended them to Vince McMahon. Known as KroniK, the two-time WCW World Tag Team Champions were removed from WWE television just three weeks after their return.

Ross, WWE’s former Head of Talent Relations, discussed KroniK’s short-lived WWE run on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. He said the two men were offended after being sent to WWE’s Heartland Wrestling Association developmental territory:

“I was honest but they were offended and I can understand to some degree why. I got orders from headquarters, man, what am I gonna do? ‘Oh, Vince, you’re wrong on this deal. Those guys are a great team.’ They weren’t a great team at that time. We wanted them to be a great team, and if they were then you’ve got two badass heels that might draw yourself some money. But it just wasn’t on the cards,” Ross said.

GrillingJR @JrGrilling



We’re revisiting Unforgiven 2001, which took place weeks after the 9/11 attacks. The main event featured Kurt Angle vs. Stone Cold. Other notable WWF/Alliance matches included The Rock vs. Booker T & Shane McMahon, RVD vs. Jericho + more! A new #GrillingJR is available NOW!We’re revisiting Unforgiven 2001, which took place weeks after the 9/11 attacks. The main event featured Kurt Angle vs. Stone Cold. Other notable WWF/Alliance matches included The Rock vs. Booker T & Shane McMahon, RVD vs. Jericho + more! A new #GrillingJR is available NOW!



We’re revisiting Unforgiven 2001, which took place weeks after the 9/11 attacks. The main event featured Kurt Angle vs. Stone Cold. Other notable WWF/Alliance matches included The Rock vs. Booker T & Shane McMahon, RVD vs. Jericho + more! https://t.co/j1RhcgTy7S

KroniK’s final match for Vince McMahon's WWE took place at Unforgiven 2001 against Kane and The Undertaker. The Brothers of Destruction picked up the victory in a 10-minute match to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

Vince McMahon listened to The Undertaker's advice on Brian Adams and Bryan Clark

In 2001, Steve Austin turned heel and aligned with Vince McMahon during his win over The Rock at WrestleMania 17.

Using Austin’s idea to turn heel as an example, Jim Ross said McMahon often trusts his top stars when they make a recommendation.

“I think ‘Taker probably went to Vince and said, ‘Hey, look, I got an idea.’ Vince is really good about the top guys… we talked about Austin turning heel. Vince said, ‘Well, we owe it to him to try it.’ So that’s kind of what we did. We went along with ‘Taker’s suggestion and hired both those guys,” Ross said.

Brian Adams and Bryan Clark both retired from in-ring competition in 2003. Adams, who was a member of The Undertaker’s backstage BSK group, passed away in 2007.

Also Read

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Arjun