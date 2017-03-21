WWE News: Jim Ross's wife Jan Ross suffers a terrible accident

Jan Ross is currently in surgery after suffering multiple fractures to the skull in the accident.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran Breaking 21 Mar 2017, 15:20 IST

Jan Ross has been a stalwart supporter of Jim Ross through the ups and downs of his career

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross’s wife has suffered a terrible accident. Jim Ross tweeted the news on his official Twitter account and mentioned that his wife is now in surgery after suffering multiple skull fractures.

In case you didn’t know...

Jan Ross is the first wife of Jim Ross. Jim was first introduced to her by none other than the legendary Ric Flair. Jan Ross has been an ardent supporter of Jim Ross in his pursuits in professional wrestling.

She had also been present in attendance in several shows when Jim Ross has been working for the WWE.

It is also to be noted that Jan was also present in the arena on the day WWE fired Jim Ross. She has been a stalwart support to Jim Ross during the ups and downs of his career in professional wrestling

The heart of the matter

Good ol’ JR took to his Twitter to break the news of his wife’s accident. According to JR, his wife Jan is now in surgery after suffering multiple fractures to her skull. Jan suffered the accident while riding her Vespa scooter.

Though there is no clear picture of how this accident occurred, we can understand from Jim Ross’s tweet that his wife’s condition is pretty serious. Jim Ross stated in his tweet that they need a miracle now to save his wife.

You can check out JR’s tweet below:

My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She's in surgery now. We need a miracle. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017

The impact

Jan Ross’ condition is unclear but she certainly appears to be in grave danger. Jim Ross might end up taking some time off from his commitments with AXS TV for NJPW in order to be with her.

Author’s Take

While we do not have any more information as to the state of Jan Ross, we assure you that we will provide more information as soon as it is available. We also pray along with Jim Ross that Jan makes a full recovery from this terrible accident.

