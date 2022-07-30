"Kid has something special" – Jimmy Hart picks new signee to be the next breakout WWE star (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Jimmy Hart recently spoke about WWE's newest acquisition Logan Paul emerging as a breakout star for the company.

The YouTube megastar signed a contract with WWE in June and became apart of the RAW roster. Logan announced that he was coming after The Miz to seek revenge for the Skull Crushing Finale and betrayal at WrestleMania.

Speaking exclusively with Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jimmy Hart mentioned that Logan was destined for great things in the company. He praised the star for his promo skills and his enthusiasm whenever he was on TV.

Here's what Hart said:

"I think everybody's great because if not, they wouldn't be in the WWE. But let me just tell you this, I think this Logan Paul kid has something special. He's got a big following, number one. His interviews are good, and he's very theatric when he comes out. You know he talks with his hands and he comes to the ring with enthusiasm and excitement. So I think he's going to be great for us." (From 3:23 - 3:42)

You can watch the full video here:

Jimmy Hart spoke about his current role in WWE

During the same interview with Brad Gilmore, The Mouth of the South spoke about being signed to a Legends deal with WWE and working with the company as a mouthpiece, creating an impact in the community.

"You know I really love it. I watch NXT on Tuesday Nights, I watch SmackDown on Fridays and I watch RAW on Mondays. So I'm able to watch all the talent as it grows up and gets better and better and better, year after year. Like I said, it's kinda like when we first started, we had territories back then. They don't have territories now, so it's hard for some of these younger talents to get their feet under them and really get out there. I have a lot of fun watching them." (From 2:10 - 2:42)

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Two greats who created so much wrestling history in Memphis,usually on opposite sides of the rulebook:it's only fitting that Jerry "The King" Lawler indicted Jimmy Hart into the 2005 WWE Hall of Fame. Two greats who created so much wrestling history in Memphis,usually on opposite sides of the rulebook:it's only fitting that Jerry "The King" Lawler indicted Jimmy Hart into the 2005 WWE Hall of Fame. https://t.co/ml59xzRmjK

Do you think Logan Paul would benefit from an on-screen pair-up with Jimmy Hart? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

