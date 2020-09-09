Jimmy Jacobs reveals Vince McMahon compared him to current champion for bizarre reason

Jimmy Jacobs was best known in WWE for his time as a writer in the creative team. Currently signed to a contract under IMPACT Wrestling, Jacobs was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and discussed several topics involving WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Among other interesting stories, Jacobs revealed a particularly bizarre incident when McMahon compared him to current champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Jimmy Jacobs reveals bizarre incident involving Vince McMahon

Despite being a former five-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, two of those reigns with Seth Rollins, Jimmy Jacobs was never utilised by Vince McMahon as a pro wrestler in the company.

While speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Jacobs revealed that he was labelled him as the "Nakamura of the writing team" because the WWE Chairman thought Jacobs was a "weirdo":

"I was not able to express myself because Vince doesn’t get me. He said I’m like the Nakamura of the writing team because he thinks I’m this weirdo. That was a lot of my time there, just trying to speak Vince’s language which is a big part of the job. I remember having an idea and expressing something during a production meeting one time. He looked at me and was staring at me. He doesn’t say anything to my idea. Then he whispers something to one of my bosses. I’m like what the hell was that? I don’t get a response? I was worried he was going to fire me. I didn’t know why. I didn’t know what for and then my boss came up to me and said, Vince thinks you dress a little gimmicky. I was wearing a black suit, a black collared shirt and a pink tie and it was breast cancer awareness month. So I was like, what should I take off…and he said yea, take off the pink tie. I said no problem. It was things like that and that’s how Vince saw me. He saw me as the guy who was trying to get myself over." (H/T: EWrestling News)

Jacobs, who reportedly got fired by WWE in 2017 due to a picture he posted on Instagram with the Bullet Club, has been working with IMPACT Wrestling ever since his departure.