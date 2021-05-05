WWE veteran criticizes SmackDown matches with Tamina Snuka, Montez Ford

Jimmy Korderas has voiced his criticism over two SmackDown matches ending with very similar finishes back-to-back.

In a recent appearance on his Reffin' Rant video series, the veteran WWE referee explained that while he felt the matches were pretty good, he disapproved of the matches ending with virtually the same finish.

Tamina Snuka ended her bout with the use of her father's Superfly Splash, while in his match, Montez Ford closed the show with an impressive Frogsplash. Korderas' concerns stem from the fact that both moves are very similar.

"The first two matches of SmackDown were actually pretty good," said Korderas. "But I do have one little issue that I had with the ending of both matches. In the first match, which is a six person tag match, the match was one with a Frog Splash off the top rope. A very nicely executed one by Mr. Montez Ford. But in the second match, the ladies tag team match, Tamina Snuka won with an homage to her father, with a SuperFly Splash, which is the exact same move."

He continued:

"Listen, I understand, one was done by a lady, one was done by a man. But the same finishing move in back-to-back matches just doesn’t sit well. Look, I complain all the time about talent using moves constantly throughout a show. Like, you’ll see 15 superkicks in a show. But using the same finish back-to-back just didn’t sit well with me."

Jimmy Korderas served as a WWE referee from 1987 to 2009 when he was released from the company.

SmackDown is enjoying a successful run

Despite Korderas' criticism of the matches in question, it's safe to say SmackDown is enjoying a relatively prosperous run at the moment.

This past week, Daniel Bryan was forced to say goodbye to the SmackDown roster after losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an excellent match.

SmackDown stars also stole the show at last month's WrestleMania pay-per-view, with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks setting the standard on Night One of the event.

The Blue brand has also been pulling in decent viewing figures, regularly hitting over two million viewers a week.