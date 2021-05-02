"Heels don't cheat like that!" - WWE veteran criticizes The Young Bucks' heel presentation in AEW

Jimmy Korderas has criticized some of the tactics employed by The Young Bucks in AEW, saying they don't fit in with what a heel character should do.

In a recent episode of his Reffin' Rant video series on Twitter, Korderas went into detail on The Young Bucks' recent AEW Dynamite match against The Sydal Brothers. The WWE veteran was critical of the Bucks' methods of distracting the referee, as well as Matt Jackson's blatant low blow, which Korderas felt lasted too long.

However, other than the above, Korderas was relatively positive about The Young Bucks' presentation as heels in AEW.

Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say:

"Look, I like The Young Bucks as heels. I thought they showed a lot of promise in that, the overconfidence, the cocky attitude. Cheating at the end was fine but distracting the referee like that and giving the low blow and just, like, freezing there and holding it and looking at the camera, for like ten seconds? Way too long! Heels don’t cheat like that! Heels cheat quickly, get it done, get it over with. Other than that, I enjoyed their heel tactics, let’s put it that way."

Jimmy Korderas served as a referee in WWE from 1987 to 2009, when he was released from the company.

Jimmy Korderas also offered his thoughts on Hangman Adam Page vs Brian Cage in AEW

Hangman Adam Page faced Brian Cage in the opening match of AEW Dynamite this past week (Credit: AEW)

During his Reffin' Rant video, Jimmy Korderas also gave his take on the opening match from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw Hangman Adam Page go one on one with 'The Machine' Brian Cage.

Korderas said while he enjoyed the match, he wished Cage would have appeared a little more tired at the end, given he was facing a high level talent like Hangman:

"And in the opening match with (Brian) Cage and Adam Page, I just wish Cage would look like he had been in more of a fight. Yes, he beat him handily, but he just looked way too fresh at the end." Said Korderas.

