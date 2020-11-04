Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on UnSKripted by Sportskeeda with Dr. Chris Featherstone and answered a bunch of fan questions. Korderas was asked by Riju Dasgupta about his backstage memories with WWE legend The Undertaker, and he had nothing but praise for The Deadman in his response.

Korderas revealed why the WWE locker room chose The Undertaker as its leader.

He not only led us, he guided us, with everything. He's just... I'm an Undertaker guy. I can't say enough good things about him. He's such a good dude, he's there in the bad times to help smooth things over, but he's also there in the good times to say, "Hey man! Good job."

The Undertaker will complete 30 years in WWE at Survivor Series 2020

After a forgettable run in WCW, Mark Calaway made his way to WWE, where he made his debut at the Survivor Series 1990 PPV. Donning The Undertaker's character, Calaway wowed and terrified the WWE Universe like never before and was a mainstay in the company for decades on end.

Where does this moment rank on the list of The @undertaker's best returns??? ⚰️ 🔥#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/XwyM6Dukc8 — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2020

The Undertaker is a multiple-time World Champion, has won 21 straight matches at WrestleMania, and is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. His legacy will live on forever in the annals of pro-wrestling, long after he's gone.