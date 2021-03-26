"It's just not entertaining!" - Former WWE employee feels sorry for Braun Strowman over current storyline

Jimmy Korderas has said that he feels sorry for Braun Strowman because of his current storyline with Shane McMahon, saying, "It's just not entertaining!"

In the latest video clip released as part of his "Reffin Rant" series on Twitter, the former WWE Referee was highly critical of the Strowman/McMahon story thus far, saying he was not invested in the rivalry whatsoever. Korderas would go as far as to call Strowman's latest feud "childish."

Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say:

"Another person I really feel sorry for is Braun Strowman. Here’s a guy who was billed as a monster, “Get these hands!” He gets slimed a couple of weeks ago, he gets called “stupid.” It’s just not entertaining! The whole idea is to draw people in, to get people invested in a feud. And it’s not so much Shane McMahon that’s bothering me. I don’t mind Shane in these matches. He appears at WrestleMania. You know, Shane goes all out. He gives up his body like the guys do, and he’s going to pull off something big. But this story is not appealing to me, at least. It’s very childish in it’s approach and it’s not working.”

Jimmy Korderas served as a Referee in WWE from 1987 until 2009 when he left the company.

Jimmy Korderas also brought attention to Bad Bunny vs. The Miz. Surprisingly, Korderas was less critical of the match than some may have expected, explaining that he predicts The Miz will be able to make the match "entertaining."

However, Korderas did point out his frustration with Damian Priest's placement in the rivalry:

"I know a lot of people think I’m going to rail on the Bad Bunny/Miz thing but, at the same time, I think Miz can make this entertaining. The person I feel sorry for most in that situation is Damian Priest."

Many fans were looking forward to seeing Damian Priest make his WrestleMania debut in a match of his own. However, as it stands, this will not be the case and he will likely be ringside supporting Bad Bunny as opposed to wrestling.

