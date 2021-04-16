22-Year WWE veteran says Samoa Joe's move to AEW would be a "Win-Win" situation

Jimmy Korderas has speculated on a potential move for Samoa Joe to AEW, now that the latter has been released by WWE.

Samoa Joe was part of the mass release that took place yesterday, on April 15th, 2021, in a move that shocked many in the wrestling industry.

In the latest video of his 'Reffin Rant' series, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has provided multiple scenarios and reasons why Joe moving to AEW would be the right way to go. Korderas had a 22-year tenure as a referee in WWE. Regarding Joe's potential move to AEW, he said it would be a "win-win" situation for the Samoan Submission Machine.

Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say about the prospect of Samoa Joe joining AEW:

"Several releases from the WWE. A bit surprising, but not so much this time of year, it usually happens. The IIconics caught me off guard a little bit. But, Samoa Joe, that’s an interesting case right there. Because we don’t know if he’s capable of, or cleared to go back in the ring. Obviously he’s had some concussion issues in the back which is why WWE has not allowed him to participate in the ring. But he has excelled on commentary, he has grown into that role very well. If he moves over to AEW, maybe it is in-ring, maybe it’s on commentary, maybe it’s both. Either way it’s a Win-Win for Samoa Joe and it’s a win-win for both companies. I hope they all do well and with them all well in their future endeavors."

In today's #ReffinRant some good news & some not so good news. #StaySafe everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/82iVmrOUE8 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) April 16, 2021

It seems Korderas believes Joe joining AEW in either an in-ring or commentary position is entirely dependent on his current medical status. Joe had been serving as a commentator for Monday Night RAW and fulfilled his duties well at WrestleMania 37.

Samoa Joe posted a short message after his WWE release

Samoa Joe (Credit: WWE)

Upon news of his release from WWE, Samoa Joe took to Twitter to give a short and subtle statement to his friends and fans. The caption simply read:

"Be well."

The tweet included a GIF of Jim Carrey taking his iconic final bow in The Truman Show (1998).

At this moment in time, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion's future is uncertain. But fans around the world are hoping there are still big things to come.