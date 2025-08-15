Jimmy Uso breaks down in tears when discussing his wife Naomi's bravery

Jimmy Uso and Naomi have been married for more than a decade, but the duo haven't always had it easy.Meanwhile, Naomi walked out of WWE back in 2022due to creative differences, before returning at the Royal Rumble in 2024. And has now been able to climb to the top of the women's division and holds the Women's World Championship.While speaking on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Jimmy Uso was asked about how tough it was watching his wife leave and head to TNA to find herself, which led to an emotional reaction and him breaking down in tears:&quot;We were on different schedules, and my schedule picked up tremendously, and you know, I was having fun, probably the best fun I've had in my whole career, because I'm with my brothers [The Bloodline] really doing it, and then also this happens. So I watched it, I learnt a lot from her growth, the courage to step away and to watch her go over there to TNA and cook over there and become the champ and flip that place upside down and represent.&quot;Uso went on to talk about the struggles his wife overcame and how that helped their relationship:&quot;I watched it, the struggles man, I learnt a lot from that. It brought us a lot more closer it made our relationship a lot more stronger. She's made me, man I'm tripping right now, I didn't think I was gonna get all, but yeah, I learned a lot from her man and it was a hell of a year for her, and to see where she is now and to see the turn around.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi is not medically cleared to wrestle for WWE at presentNaomi wasn't part of last week's episode of WWE RAW, after it was revealed that she wasn't medically cleared to defend her Women's World Championship.WWE hasn't released any more information on the champion at present, but there are a lot of rumors floating around. It is hoped that the situation will be finally addressed this week on RAW.J O H N @Romanera0LINKIs Naomi the best entertaining character — in WWE right now?Naomi is scheduled to defend her title against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris next weekend. The situation remains up in the air, but this match could be cancelled if The Glow isn't medically cleared to compete.If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.