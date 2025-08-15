  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Jimmy Uso breaks down in tears when discussing his wife Naomi's bravery

Jimmy Uso breaks down in tears when discussing his wife Naomi's bravery

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 15, 2025 17:46 GMT
Naomi and Jimmy Uso have a bond (image via WWE)
Naomi and Jimmy Uso [Image via WWE.com]

Jimmy Uso and Naomi have been married for more than a decade, but the duo haven't always had it easy.

Ad

Meanwhile, Naomi walked out of WWE back in 2022due to creative differences, before returning at the Royal Rumble in 2024. And has now been able to climb to the top of the women's division and holds the Women's World Championship.

While speaking on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Jimmy Uso was asked about how tough it was watching his wife leave and head to TNA to find herself, which led to an emotional reaction and him breaking down in tears:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We were on different schedules, and my schedule picked up tremendously, and you know, I was having fun, probably the best fun I've had in my whole career, because I'm with my brothers [The Bloodline] really doing it, and then also this happens. So I watched it, I learnt a lot from her growth, the courage to step away and to watch her go over there to TNA and cook over there and become the champ and flip that place upside down and represent."
Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Uso went on to talk about the struggles his wife overcame and how that helped their relationship:

"I watched it, the struggles man, I learnt a lot from that. It brought us a lot more closer it made our relationship a lot more stronger. She's made me, man I'm tripping right now, I didn't think I was gonna get all, but yeah, I learned a lot from her man and it was a hell of a year for her, and to see where she is now and to see the turn around."
Ad
Ad

Naomi is not medically cleared to wrestle for WWE at present

Naomi wasn't part of last week's episode of WWE RAW, after it was revealed that she wasn't medically cleared to defend her Women's World Championship.

WWE hasn't released any more information on the champion at present, but there are a lot of rumors floating around. It is hoped that the situation will be finally addressed this week on RAW.

Ad
Ad

Naomi is scheduled to defend her title against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris next weekend. The situation remains up in the air, but this match could be cancelled if The Glow isn't medically cleared to compete.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications