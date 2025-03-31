Jimmy Uso seemingly caught blading on WWE RAW moments before getting destroyed by Gunther

Jimmy Uso did not have the Monday night he would have hoped for, as Gunther destroyed him on WWE RAW. The former tag team champion was left bloodied towards the end of the segment. However, fan footage has seemingly caught Jimmy blading before entering the ring.

Big Jim took on Gunther in a singles match on this week's RAW. The OG Bloodline member received the beating of a lifetime at the hands of the World Heavyweight Champion before he suffered a loss. The Austrian star continued to attack Jimmy until his brother Jey Uso came out to make the save.

The Ring General initially retreated only to sneak attack The Usos while they were on their way to the back. He tied Jey to a rope and forced him to watch as he unleashed a brutal attack on his twin brother.

Jimmy Uso was left bleeding buckets by the end of the segment. However, the fan footage seemingly caught the moment the elder Uce bladed himself.

Pro wrestlers often blade themselves to sell the blood angle better. While it doesn't happen much in WWE, the Jimmy-Gunther segment on RAW has definitely gotten the fans more interested in the feud.

