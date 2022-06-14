Jimmy Uso defeats former champion on WWE RAW

SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso has defeated former RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford on Monday Night RAW.

This week's edition of WWE's flagship show kicked off with a Miz TV segment featuring Riddle, which was crashed by Bloodline members and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. As the heels were about to gang up on The Original Bro, the Street Profits music hit and Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford hit the ring.

It was then announced on commentary that the scheduled match between Ford and Jimmy Uso would begin shortly after.

During the match, Jimmy Uso brought some tough offense to Montez Ford, including a big suplex on the ring apron. Ford mounted a comeback and almost pulled out the win but Uso hit a big splash to keep the former RAW Tag Champion down for the three-count. The Usos then celebrated as they made their way up the ramp.

The Street Profits won a championship contenders match against The Usos a few weeks ago on RAW, meaning that they will have an opportunity at the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the future.

It will be interesting to see if the Street Profits can dethrone The Usos at some point. You can read more about The Bloodline by clicking here.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far