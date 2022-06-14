Create
Notifications

Jimmy Uso defeats former champion on WWE RAW

The Usos currently reign supreme over WWE&#039;s tag team division
The Usos currently reign supreme over WWE's tag team division
reaction-emoji
Liam Power
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 14, 2022 06:48 AM IST

SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso has defeated former RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford on Monday Night RAW.

This week's edition of WWE's flagship show kicked off with a Miz TV segment featuring Riddle, which was crashed by Bloodline members and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. As the heels were about to gang up on The Original Bro, the Street Profits music hit and Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford hit the ring.

It was then announced on commentary that the scheduled match between Ford and Jimmy Uso would begin shortly after.

During the match, Jimmy Uso brought some tough offense to Montez Ford, including a big suplex on the ring apron. Ford mounted a comeback and almost pulled out the win but Uso hit a big splash to keep the former RAW Tag Champion down for the three-count. The Usos then celebrated as they made their way up the ramp.

.@MontezFordWWE is fired up on #WWERaw! 🔥@WWEUsos https://t.co/tRzQAOtMK4
Also Read Article Continues below

The Street Profits won a championship contenders match against The Usos a few weeks ago on RAW, meaning that they will have an opportunity at the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the future.

It will be interesting to see if the Street Profits can dethrone The Usos at some point. You can read more about The Bloodline by clicking here.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...