Jimmy Uso defeats The O.C. member after hospitalizing AJ Styles on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso collided with Karl Anderson in a singles match.

Last week on the blue brand, the latter's The O.C. teammate AJ Styles was sent to the hospital after being attacked by The Bloodline. He was supposed to team up with John Cena to take on Jimmy and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Fastlane, but it's highly unlikely that The Phenomenal One will compete at the event, as he hasn't been cleared to compete yet.

This week's episode of SmackDown kicked off with The Bloodline, and they reflected on what happened last Friday. Karl Anderson attacked Jimmy during the segment, setting up a match between them.

Karl took his anger out on Jimmy Uso for what he did to AJ Styles by stomping him in the corner. He then hit his opponent with a few uppercuts and tried to go for a superplex, but after Solo climbed onto the apron, the referee was distracted. Jimmy took advantage by raking Anderson in the eye.

He then hit The O.C. member with a superkick, followed by a frog splash to win the match. As The Bloodline was leaving the ring, Mia Yim came out and slapped Jimmy Uso before going to check on Karl Anderson.

