Jimmy Uso to face former 2-time WWE Campion on SmackDown

WWE has announced that Jimmy Uso will take on AJ Styles on SmackDown this Friday night.

Last week on the blue brand, the former Bloodline member confronted The Phenomenal One after he interrupted Michin's backstage interview. This led to a singles match between the former two-time WWE Champion and Solo Sikoa in the main event of the show.

In the closing moments, Uso interrupted, helping Sikoa get the win. After the bout, The Enforcer tried to attack his brother, but Paul Heyman stopped him. It was teased that Jimmy could rejoin The Bloodline.

In the meantime, AJ Styles will get to put his hands on Jimmy Uso when he faces him on SmackDown next week.

Will Jimmy Uso reunite with The Bloodline on SmackDown?

The Bloodline was the biggest group in all of wrestling until The Usos turned on Roman Reigns and left the faction. At Money in the Bank, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions collided with Solo and Reigns in a tag team match, which they won.

However, things changed after Jimmy shockingly turned on his brother at SummerSlam during the latter's match against The Tribal Chief.

On RAW this week, "Main Event" Jey Uso returned to the red brand and is now a huge babyface. Since he was part of The Bloodline and they screwed many superstars over, the multi-time champion was getting some icy stares from people now that he didn't have the rest of his family with him.

Fortunately for Jimmy Uso, he isn't alone on SmackDown, and based on what took place last week before the show ended, it seems like him becoming a Bloodline member once again could be a reality now that he's back to being a heel. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

