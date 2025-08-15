  • home icon
Jimmy Uso finally opens up about his first date with Naomi

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 15, 2025 19:59 GMT
Jimmy Uso and Naomi (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Jimmy Uso and Naomi [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

Jimmy Uso recently opened up about his first date with his wife, fellow WWE Superstar Naomi. The 39-year-old recalled how their evening at a restaurant threw him off.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion married Naomi in January 2014 after dating for several years. The couple resides in Pensacola, Florida, with two children from Jimmy's previous relationship.

Jimmy Uso and his wife made an appearance on the latest edition of What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon. Speaking about their first date, which took place in a sushi restaurant, Jimmy Uso recalled The Glow's hilarious reaction to eating salami after she mistook it for avocado. While Naomi noted that she felt embarrassed, Uso joked that he thought there was something wrong with her.

You can check out a clip of the interaction below:

Naomi was pulled out of a recent WWE show

Naomi cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract during Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's title clash at WWE Evolution to win the Women's World Championship. She successfully defended the gold against the two stars in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.

After her title defense at The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Glow was scheduled to put the championship on the line against IYO SKY earlier this week on Monday Night RAW. However, hours before the show, the wrestling promotion announced that the bout had been called off, as the champion was not medically cleared to wrestle. The Genius of the Sky instead competed against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez in a losing cause.

Jimmy Uso, on the other hand, is feuding with MFT on Friday Night SmackDown. He unsuccessfully challenged Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship at the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. His most recent in-ring appearance saw him lose a singles bout to Talla Tonga on the blue brand.

While Uso is expected to continue his feud with Solo Sikoa and his men, it remains to be seen when his wife shares an update about her health. She is currently scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

