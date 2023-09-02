Jimmy Uso gets caught breaking character during serious moment on WWE SmackDown

As a WWE Superstar, being on live TV can be challenging, as Jimmy Uso found out today during SmackDown. Not only do they have to wrestle highly challenging matches, but they also have to ensure that they don't break their character. Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso was not able to do the second.

Jimmy has not been having the best time over the last few weeks. Other than the Bloodline's complete absence over the last two weeks, the star also betrayed his brother at SummerSlam. This ended with his brother quitting WWE the following SmackDown, but not before taking him out.

On WWE SmackDown, he was looking to establish himself as a star separate from his brother and The Bloodline for the first time in his whole career. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as John Cena roasted him immediately on the mic, saying that the "wrong Uso quit."

As if that was not bad enough, he got hit with an Attitude Adjustment. He was left sitting at ringside while Cena walked away, but instead of looking sad about what had happened, the star accidentally broke character by smiling.

Fans were quite quick to spot it, as is demonstrated in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The moment was not a happy one for Jimmy, though, and it remains to be seen what is in store for him next, either as part of The Bloodline or as a solo star.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here