Jimmy Uso gets revenge on former WWE champion on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso finally got his revenge on Carmelo Hayes during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The two stars had a match during the show, and he got the victory.

Last week on the blue brand, Melo attacked Big Jim on the entranceway before the latter's match against Kevin Owens. The former NXT Champion felt disrespected by what the OG Bloodline member said to him backstage before the match.

On SmackDown this week, Carmelo hit Jimmy Uso with a stunner on the apron before the bell rang. He then attacked Uso in the corner, but Jimmy hit him with a big chop. Carmelo kicked Big Jim in the midsection, and the latter sent Hayes to the floor.

Carmelo Hayes reversed a Samoan Drop into a DDT and wiped out Jimmy at ringside with a somersault plancha. Jimmy hit a kick and went for a running hip attack, but nobody was home. He finally performed a Samoan Drop but got a two-count. Jimmy planted his opponent with a neckbreaker off the top rope.

Carmelo Hayes hit the First 48 and got a two-count. Jimmy hit a superkick for a nearfall. Melo hit Jimmy Uso with a running knee and a frog splash, but the latter kicked out. Big Jim went for a roll-up and got the three count.

