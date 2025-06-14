Jimmy Uso gets support from his wife in unique way following WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso was featured on SmackDown last night as part of a backstage segment with John Cena, but it seems that the WWE Universe wants more.

Fans were pushing for Jimmy Uso to be given more on the blue brand's show following SmackDown, and he then gained some support from his wife, Naomi, in her own unique way, on X.

The Glow wrote that she wants Jimmy Uso all the time. This comes after several NSFW updates that the 2025 Ms. Money in the Bank has shared on social media in recent times.

"Same... Like all the time," she wrote.

Naomi appears to have ended her story with Jade Cargill following her Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match win, as she has now moved on to a story with Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax.

Jade has also shifted her focus to the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Last night, she won the Fatal Four-Way Match against Nia Jax, Michin, and Piper Niven and booked her place in the semi-final, where she will battle Roxanne Perez.

Exploring Naomi and Jimmy Uso's futures on WWE SmackDown

It was interesting to see Naomi pick up the win at Money in the Bank despite not finishing her story with Jade Cargill, but it seems that both women have now moved on to stories of their own and could potentially circle back if needed ahead of Evolution II.

Naomi has seemingly now decided to target Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women's Championship. Stratton has her own issues with Nia Jax, and it seems that The Glow and The Irresistible Force could be set to work together in the coming weeks since both women have their eyes on the championship.

With Evolution II less than a month away, WWE has several options for the women's division on SmackDown. Naomi and Jade Cargill could revisit their rivalry if the real-life Bloodline member costs The Storm the QOTR semi-final match against Roxanne Perez.

Jimmy Uso appears to be moving toward a story with John Cena since he has been floating around following The Bloodline saga. That said, it's speculative at this point.

