The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso involved in a heartwarming exchange after WWE SmackDown goes off-air

WWE SmackDown star Jimmy Uso was involved in a heartwarming exchange after this week's show went off the air. The Bloodline member interacted with Jarrius Robertson, the Warrior Award recipient and a WWE superfan.

After SmackDown went off the air, it appeared that The Usos and Roman Reigns were preparing for a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. However, it's unknown if the match will air next week on SmackDown or was simply a dark match.

Robertson, who was at ringside during this week's show in New Orleans, took to Twitter to share a video of himself asking Jimmy for a Bloodline shirt.

“I need that shirt." - said Robertson.

“I got one for you right here, dog." - Jimmy responded.

Check out the heartfelt exchange between Robertson and Uso below:

On this week's SmackDown, The Usos attacked their upcoming opponents at the Elimination Chamber, the Viking Raiders. Jimmy & Jey taunted the duo backstage before the show shifted focus to Roman Reigns and Goldberg's feud.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion will be crossing paths with the WCW icon at Elimination Chamber. During WWE's next visit to Saudi Arabia, The Bloodline's goal will be to retain all titles.

Jey & Jimmy Uso's alliance with Roman Reigns has paid off big time on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso's alliance with Roman Reigns as The Bloodline has been one of the more thrilling storylines on WWE SmackDown. The Usos alongside Paul Heyman has been crucial to Reigns' current historic Universal title reign.

The Usos are the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions enjoying their fifth reign. The duo won the titles from Dominik & Rey Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2021 and have had them for the last 200+ days.

As aforementioned, The Usos will face Eril and Ivar at Elimination Chamber 2022. WWE's next Premium Live Event is scheduled for February 19.

