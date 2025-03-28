Jimmy Uso holds an unlikely 2025 record in WWE, as revealed on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso has been taking on all comers on SmackDown (and even RAW), and as revealed by Joe Tessitore on SmackDown, "Big Jim" holds an unlikely record in WWE in 2025. The OG Bloodline star was in action this week on both RAW and SmackDown.

Ad

Jimmy Uso has been vocal about his intentions to pursue the United States Championship. As his brother Jey looks set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jimmy is also pursuing singles gold.

This week, he took on The Miz after issuing a challenge, and Joe Tessitore revealed that no wrestler in WWE has competed in more matches than Jimmy Uso this year. His win against The Miz marked his 13th match in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is an average of a little over 4 matches per month, or one match per week. It's quite impressive when you realize that most of the matches were televised, while only two happened in live events.

It also represents Jimmy's approach of not backing down from a fight, and this week, he teased slapping The Miz, who was with Carmelo Hayes. It was Jimmy who made the match official and in the end, he defeated the decorated veteran and former two-time WWE Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It has been an impressive year for Jimmy so far and he's looking to build that momentum and roll into WrestleMania 41 with it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback