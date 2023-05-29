Jimmy Uso kicking Roman Reigns in the face sets a historic benchmark for WWE

At Night Of Champions, Jimmy Uso did the unthinkable. He turned on The Bloodline when he kicked Roman Reigns in the face during his Tag Team Championship match. The footage of him kicking The Tribal Chief and costing his team the match has broken barriers across WWE's social media handles.

In the main event of the Night Of Champions PLE, The Bloodline looked to make the 1000-day reign of their Tribal Chief even grander by capturing the Tag Team Titles from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. It looked like the team of Reigns and Solo would walk away with the Titles had The Usos' plan not backfired.

When the referee was unintentionally speared by Roman Reigns, The Usos made their way through the crowd and laid out Kevin Owens with a Superkick. The twin brothers head into the ring to do the same to Sami Zayn but unfortunately, they Superkicked Solo in the face. The Usos' mistake angered Reigns and he got into the ring and pushed his cousins around.

Jimmy Uso had had enough of Roman Reigns calling the shots and superkicked him in the face twice. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn capitalized on the situation and hit Solo with the Stunner and Helluva Kick to retain their Titles.

According to Wrestle Ops, the video of Jimmy Uso superkicking his cousin at Night Of Champions has garnered many views across WWE's social media handles. The site has reported that the video has been viewed over 10,300,000 views in less than 24 hours.

What did Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have to say about Jimmy Uso's betrayal?

The WWE Universe was left shell-shocked when Jimmy Uso decided to kick Roman Reigns in the face. Since then, members of The Bloodline, their family and their opponents from that night have gone on social media to share their thoughts.

Paul Heyman was the first to break silence on the situation stating that matters would be addressed on SmackDown.

We will talk about this in detail Friday on Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown https://t.co/6Fx0of6q9g

In addition to Paul Heyman, The Usos' father, Rikishi decided to share his thoughts on the situation via his Twitter handle.

Roman Reigns has been quiet about the situation and hasn't publicly shared his thoughts on the betrayal. However, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were caught discussing what transpired in the main event.

