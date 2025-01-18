Jimmy Uso left hurt after sudden attack; made declaration about Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso collided with Carmelo Hayes on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Before the match, he made a declaration about his twin brother Jey Uso.

The Yeet Man is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, the week before the Royal Rumble. Jimmy cut a promo on his way to the ring and said that he was happy for Jey, but he was going to get his own.

After the bell rang, Big Jim tossed Carmelo Hayes into the ring and hit him with a few punches. Melo evaded a superkick by bailing to the floor. He hit Jimmy Uso with several kicks and a big chop in the corner. Jimmy then planted Hayes with a neckbreaker but missed a running hip attack. Carmelo Hayes suplexed him on the apron and followed it up with a suicide dive.

Carmelo spiked Jimmy Uso with a reverse springboard DDT and got a two-count. The latter hit a spear and tried to go for the frog splash but The New Bloodline showed up and attacked him. The referee immediately called off the match. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu continued attacking Jimmy after the match ended.

