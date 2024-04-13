Jimmy Uso officially out of The Bloodline; Replaced by son of wrestling legend

Jimmy Uso has officially been kicked out of The Bloodline and replaced in the faction. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa, who is assuming responsibility for The Bloodline, has ushered in a new era and replaced him with the son of a wrestling legend.

That wrestling legend is Haku, and the son is his adopted child, Tama Tonga. Tama, who has been signed to WWE for a while now, officially debuted on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 and has seemingly taken Jimmy Uso's spot in The Bloodline.

So how did it all come about? Solo Sikoa came out on WWE SmackDown tonight with Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman, and essentially asked Heyman if defeats have consequences. While Heyman agreed with The Tribal Heir, he feared that Solo was talking about The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

But Solo looked towards his brother Jimmy and embraced him before turning around - and Tama Tonga, then wearing a hoodie, assaulted Jimmy to take him out of The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

The 41-year-old star has been waiting for his big break and has mainly been known for his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

If you're wondering what Haku's relationship is to The Bloodline, you can read all about it here.

It looks like Solo Sikoa is taking leadership duties and ushering in a new era for The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

There also happens to be another Anoa'i family member who recently signed with WWE. Keep your eyes peeled as something special could be in the works.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Is Solo Sikoa creating his own Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion