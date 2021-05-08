Former Tag Team Champion returns to SmackDown and aligns with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is one of the most polarizing superstars on WWE's roster. His current character as The Tribal Chief has seen him focus more on his family.

So far, his crew has consisted of himself, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman. However, on tonight's special throwback episode of SmackDown, Reigns added another seat to the table for the returning Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy made his return after almost a year, having last been seen at WrestleMania 36. Both Reigns and Jey were happy to see him back in the ring.

The addition of Jimmy Uso adds more power to Roman Reigns' faction. It will be interesting to see how WWE chooses to proceed with the group now.

With Jimmy back, WWE can once again reunite The Usos and have them challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team titles. This will be a much-needed boost to the tag team division on the blue brand.

WWE could also throw Jimmy Uso into a feud with Roman Reigns, much like what his brother did earlier last year. It would be great to see exactly what WWE has in store for Jimmy.

Roman Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso's reunion was interrupted by Cesaro

The reunion between Roman, Jimmy, and Jey was unfortunately interrupted by Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg, who has been gunning for the Universal Championship, came out to address Reigns' claims that the returning superstar was replacing Daniel Bryan.

Cesaro was then interrupted by Seth Rollins, who attacked him from behind. However, things took an even more unfortunate turn for Reigns and his family when WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long came out.

The former SmackDown GM proceeded to announce that Rollins and Cesaro's match would have major championship implications.

Long said that if the Swiss Cyborg was successful in beating Rollins, he would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash for the WWE Universal Championship.

Cesaro would go on to win the match, giving him his first major championship opportunity against Roman Reigns.

What do you think about Jimmy Uso's return? Can Cesaro defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know in the comments section.