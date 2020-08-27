Jimmy Uso reveals his WWE future with a heartbreaking injury update

Jimmy Uso has been out with an injury for the last several months and has not been competing in WWE during that time. According to a report, Jimmy Uso suffered the injury during a ladder match that took place at WrestleMania, where Jimmy Uso faced Kofi Kingston and John Morrison in a match to determine the new Tag Team Champion. According to the initial reports that came after the injury, Jimmy Uso will still be out for several months. The Usos have not been seen on WWE television ever since then.

Now, in a recent interview on Table Talk with D-Von (h/t Wrestling Inc), Jimmy Uso provided an update on his current condition as well as his future in WWE.

Jimmy Uso on his injury and future in WWE

Jimmy Uso revealed that this was the first injury of his life and he was finding it difficult to adjust to a life where he is not able to wrestle in WWE.

"Right now, I'm working on this knee injury. I've never had any injury in my life, period. Through football, putting my brother through tables, doing all this crazy stuff we've done, I've never had an injury. To get hurt at WrestleMania this year, I didn't know what to do. I was sitting there wondering, 'Do I be mad? Do I be sad and worried?' You just have to take it one day at a time. Luckily, I have a great family I could go to. A lot of the guys that have been hurt, it's just hard to turn off. It's hard when you get home. You are moving so much that it's hard to turn off; it's just hard. My wife [Naomi] tells me I need to stop worrying and stop watching SmackDown or RAW and just turn it off. So, I've been trying to do that and just hang out."

Thankfully, Jimmy Uso had an approximate month where he could be returning to WWE, and that's in January. That's still a long time away from now, and Jimmy Uso is not taking being away from WWE well.

"I don't like hospitals. I don't like doctors, I don't even take medicine. I don't like any of it, so to sit there and have to go under with the whole gown on having surgery - yeah, I tore the ACL and now we're looking at January. Hopefully we're back and ready to roll."

Jimmy Uso went on to reveal that the actual injury happened in the very first minute during the match and he knew that he had torn his ACL. He jumped off the ladder from four feet and landed on the mat, and that's when he tore it. He revealed that he was extremely 'p**sed' and heartbroken.

"I had torn it clean out. I found out two days later that it was an ACL tear. I thought there was just no way, because I finished the match. It was a 30-minute match and we were jumping off ladders. When I watched it back, I tore it within the first minute, so all of that other stuff was on a bum leg, and I have a hard time watching it. I get goosebumps just talking about it."