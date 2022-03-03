“It's all about timing” - Jimmy Wang Yang gives honest thoughts on his WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang opened up about his release from the company, stating that he understands the decision from a business standpoint.

Yang has had three different stints as a performer in the sports entertainment company. Last year, he had tryouts as a producer, which lasted for several weeks before he left in December.

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Jimmy Wang Yang spoke about his departure from WWE, saying it's all about timing.

"It's all about timing. They did give me the budget reason this time, but this is the first time I actually believed that reason. My time there for this last run, six weeks, seven weeks, the WWE live event business was not good. I've been a business owner for the last decade, so I understand business. They have to spend a lot of money to produce RAW and SmackDown. A lot, you know, a lot of money. But it doesn't equal out. They rent Madison Square Garden and only 3,000 to 4,000 people show up," said Yang.

Jimmy Wang Yang says WWE live events weren't very profitable

WWE has been holding live events for decades. The company has a major house show coming up at Madison Square Garden on March 5th. 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his championship at the event.

According to Jimmy Wang Yang, WWE didn't profit much from holding live events:

"WWE makes a lot of money, but they also have a lot of bills and a lot of expenses. It's not just with me, you know, not just signing me to be a producer. They're really budgeting their budget. Everybody knows about the talent they released on the main roster. And then they cut ends with NXT. They’re moving their office and they're cutting office staff. That's why I didn't take it too hard. I've been a business owner. I was looking and saying yeah, how in the world? I don't even know how they produce all this stuff because, 3,000 to 4,000 people in attendance in a 20,000 arena. They're not making money. There's no way,” he added.

WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 38, is set to take place this April live from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. While there's no confirmed budget announced for the event, one can only imagine how much the production cost will be.

