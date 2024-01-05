Jinder Mahal breaks silence with two-word message after being destroyed by The Rock on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal has sent a message after the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

When Triple H hinted at a former WWE Champion appearing on this week's RAW, expectations were high, but the surprise arrival of Jinder Mahal caught many off guard. However, his choice to criticize the United States and its people during his appearance drew groans and boos from the live audience.

This was when The Rock's music hit, and the people were up on their feet. The Great One faced off with Mahal, passionately declaring his pride in representing the people of the United States. He ended up humiliating Mahal with a Spinebuster, which was followed by The People's Elbow.

Mahal has finally spoken out after his interaction with The Rock. He took to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself and affirming that he spoke nothing but the truth during the show.

"No lies. #Day1," Jinder wrote.

The Rock sends a message after appearing on WWE RAW: Day 1

The pro wrestling landscape was jolted when The Rock made an unexpected appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Following his encounter with Jinder Mahal, The Great One concluded his promo by alluding to a possible feud down the line with his cousin Roman Reigns, hinting at claiming the position 'at the head of the table.'

After the show, The Rock took to Twitter to express the surreal experience of connecting with the crowd and feeling their reaction, giving him literal chills. He concluded by expressing gratitude and feeling blessed to eternally remain The People's Champion.

"It all hits differently. The theme, the crowd, the connection, the reaction, the electricity, the chills. Helluva way to bring in 2024. Grateful, blessed & inspired to forever be, the People’s Champ. @WWE #WWERaw," The Rock wrote.

It'll certainly be intriguing to see whether The Great One indeed decides to challenge Roman Reigns in the near future.

