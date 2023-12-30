Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher's mysterious absence discussed by WWE legend (Exclusive)

It's been over a month since the WWE Universe saw Indus Sher on TV, and a WWE Hall of Famer brought up their absence recently while also admitting he hopes to see them back in action.

The latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine was a year-end review of all that went down in the WWE in 2023 and what fans should expect in the new year.

When discussing the tag teams that could have a breakout in 2024, Wrestling legend Teddy Long mentioned Indus Sher, who was last seen on the November 27th episode of RAW, along with their manager, Jinder Mahal.

Teddy Long opined that the trio looked really good together, and having Jinder Mahal support Veer Mahaan and Sanga made them "just perfect." The Hall of Famer shared his thoughts:

"Well, the tag team with Jinder Mahal as their manager. I know [Bill notes they've barely worked on TV in 2023], I've seen them several times, but they look so good, you know what I mean? And Jinder with them was just perfect, I thought." [From 08:24 to 08:47]

Check out the entire episode below:

Long couldn't pinpoint why the Indus Sher weren't being featured on WWE programming and explained that the current climate outside pro wrestling is an ideal reason to book the Indian tag team.

He continued:

"That's something there, too; I wonder why they don't use them more. With the way things are going in the world right now, they would fit right in; it would be a good story there." [From 08:48 to 08:58]

Bill Apter names the male WWE Superstar of 2023

As noted above, the panelists on The Wrestling Time Machine shed some light on the best performers of the year that went by.

Bill Apter firmly believed that Cody Rhodes had the biggest impact out of all the male stars. The American Nightmare returned to WWE in 2022 and was involved in a title clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, which he unfortunately lost.

The loss visibly hasn't impacted Rhodes' momentum, as he is still amongst the biggest babyfaces on the roster heading into another WrestleMania XL. Bill Apter stated that Rhodes had done a phenomenal job connecting with the crowd and established himself as a top superstar.

"Well, if we're looking at the whole year 2023 and someone who has made an unexpected impact in terms of the fan reaction throughout most of the year, it has to be Cody Rhodes." [From 00:50 to 01:05]

Apter added that the former AEW star's work ensured that the fans accepted him back wholeheartedly. Cody Rhodes has totally erased his questionable WWE past from the fans' minds and could have an even bigger 2024 if he finally completes his story.

