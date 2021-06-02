Jinder Mahal names Hulk Hogan and former WWE opponent on his wrestling Mount Rushmore

Jinder Mahal believes WWE legends Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, and John Cena belong on wrestling's Mount Rushmore.

Four former US Presidents – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln – are included on the famous Mount Rushmore sculpture in South Dakota. WWE Superstars and fans often discuss who they think should appear on a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore.

Mahal recently appeared in a YouTube video with chiropractic physician Dr. Beau Hightower. The former WWE Champion listed the four aforementioned names on his wrestling Mount Rushmore, as well as five other legends who are also worthy of debate.

“Hogan, Ric Flair, Bret Hart. You’ve gotta say John Cena just for longevity. Honorable mentions: Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Sting. Yeah, Rock or Stone Cold are interchangeable - you could make an argument for any of them.”

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE’s main-roster programming on the May 10, 2021 episode of RAW after a year away from the show. He also explained in the video that a torn piece of articular cartilage was found in his knee last year, forcing him to undergo another surgery.

WWE Mount Rushmore lists often cause debates

John Cena defeated Jinder Mahal on WWE SmackDown in 2017

The same selection of names usually appear on people’s Mount Rushmore lists, with Hulk Hogan and/or Ric Flair almost always included. The Rock and Steve Austin are two other names that often feature in people’s thoughts, but the same cannot be said for Triple H.

Former WWE executive Jim Ross discussed Triple H’s exclusion from Mount Rushmore lists on his Grilling JR podcast earlier this year. He said the 14-time WWE World Champion is likely omitted from Mount Rushmore conversations because people are jealous of him.

“Well… jealousy, popularity,” Ross said. “Sometimes he comes off as not likeable. That’s not to say that the common denominators on the Mount Rushmore… it’s kind of a popularity contest, Conrad [Grilling JR host Conrad Thompson], quite frankly.”

