Jinder Mahal offers advice to recently released WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal offered words of encouragement to WWE Superstars who were recently released in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. He urged them to earn a name outside of WWE and return to the company in the manner he did.

Caught up with the Modern Day Maharaja @JinderMahal for @SKWrestling_ where we discussed @BollywoodBoyz, his love for @Goldberg, and much more. Stay tuned for the interview to drop soon! pic.twitter.com/YQ2mymnyzf — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) August 6, 2021

Jinder Mahal's story is well known. He was released in June 2014 and returned to action in July 2016, reaching heights he did not hit during his erstwhile 3MB run. In fact, he would eventually become the WWE Champion, competing with the likes of Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

You can check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's interview with Jinder Mahal in the link shared right below. Be sure to like the video and subscribe to the channel.

According to the Modern Day Maharaja, a comeback to WWE is always possible.

What advice does Jinder Mahal have for recently released WWE Superstars?

Jinder Mahal offered hopeful words to the Superstars released by WWE over the last few months:

"The door is always open in WWE," said Mahal, "My advice to anyone who just got released is to look at this as an opportunity. An opportunity to redefine yourself. Make some noise. You know wrestling in WWE is super super hot. Internationally everything. We got crowds back. But wrestling outside of WWE is also picking up steam and that's a great place to plant your flag, make a name for yourself and eventually make it back to WWE."

Jinder Mahal reminded us during the interview how he became the WWE Champion within 10 months of his return to the company. Whether other WWE Superstars follow the same path as Jinder Mahal remains to be seen.

Fans in India can catch SummerSlam 2021 only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Jack Cunningham